Russian occupiers are literally burning down Toretsk and advancing through streets, situation is difficult - OTG "Luhansk"

The situation in Toretsk, Donetsk region, remains difficult. The Russian occupation army is burning the city and assaulting it.

This was stated by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"The situation in Toretsk is difficult, to put it mildly. Unfortunately, the enemy managed to capture the neighboring streets with Tsentralna Street, which they had been advancing on before. They managed to do this by literally burning and destroying all the houses and shelters on these streets," said Bobovnikova.

See more: Enemy advances near Vuhledar, in Tsukuryne and Toretsk - DeepState. MAP

The spokesperson of the Luhansk OTG also said that by burning down all the shelters, the Russians deprived themselves of the opportunity to hide from the Ukrainian armed forces. But, according to her, the enemy command does not count losses - the occupiers simply "burn the city" and then storm it in small groups.

According to Bobovnikova, there is not a single intact building left in Toretsk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to hold back the offensive, but the occupiers have a superiority in strength and regularly replenish personnel on the front line. And, according to the spokeswoman, this enemy tactic is working.