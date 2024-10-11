"Victory Plan" should create conditions in which Russian Federation will not be able to continue war - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the meaning of the "Victory Plan" is to create conditions in which Russia will not be able to continue the war and will be forced to peace.

The head of state said this during a press conference with the head of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Censor.NET informs.

According to Zelenskyy, the priority now is to strengthen Ukraine's position and create the necessary conditions for honest diplomacy.

If we implement the "Victory Plan" through cooperation with our partners, Russia will no longer be able to continue this war and will be forced into peace. This is the meaning of the "Victory Plan", the president emphasized.

The head of state also noted that Russia ignores real diplomacy and the Ukrainian "Peace Formula", which was proposed by the Ukrainian side to end the war fairly on the basis of the UN charter.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine wants to protect its independence, the Ukrainian people, and the right of Ukrainian children to live freely in their country.

Also remind, that on October 10, Zelenskyy already visited Great Britain and France, where he presented his "Victory Plan" to the leaders of these countries.