Almost 170 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day. Enemy exerted greatest pressure in Lyman sector, - General Staff

Over the last day, 169 combat engagements were registered. The enemy attacked in 11 directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched six missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using 17 missiles, 71 air strikes (114 KABs), carried out 4672 shellings, more than 180 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Holyshivske, Richky, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Podoly, Kozacha Lopan, Alisivka, Hoptivka, Yampil, Lyman, Torske, Siversk, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Hryshyne, Bohoiavlenka, Maksymivka, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka and Zaporizhzhia.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. There were five combat engagements in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 14 enemy attacks. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 30 occupiers' assaults in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryanskyi forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped seven enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out eight attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 24 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka and Kalynove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in this area 24 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupiers attacked our positions 11 times in the direction of Bohoiavlenka.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne twice without success.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, no losses of positions or territory were reported. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled five attacks by Russian invaders.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, actively uses aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation, and shells border settlements.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region is continuing.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on areas where personnel and weapons were concentrated, destroying two control points, an artillery system, a helicopter and an enemy fuel and lubricant base.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1140 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized eight tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, four MLRS, a helicopter, 70 operational and tactical UAVs, 84 vehicles and ten units of special equipment.

