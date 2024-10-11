Question of exhuming victims of Volyn tragedy should not be subject of political negotiations - Sikorski

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, said that Warsaw will not give in to Ukraine on the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn tragedy, this topic "should not be a subject of political negotiations."

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to TVN-24.

Journalists asked him questions about the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

Sikorsky recalled that he had raised this issue both with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We will not give in on this matter. First of all, this is not a political issue, it should not be the subject of any negotiations, but it is simply a Christian duty that shows what we are like," the Polish minister emphasized.

Sikorski noted that the country "demands from Ukraine only what it allowed Germany to do with 100,000 Wehrmacht soldiers" who were exhumed and buried in separate graves on Ukrainian territory.

"We did not negotiate with the Germans regarding the burial of their soldiers in Poland or with the Jewish side, who, on the contrary, wanted the victims of the crime in Jedwabno not to be exhumed...

We believe that our compatriots, who were not aggressors there, have at least the same rights as Wehrmacht soldiers," added the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

It will be recalled that earlier the Minister of Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosyniak-Kamysh, also stated that his country "will not rest" until it honors the memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

Questions regarding the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy

As reported, in September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland stated that without resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Ukraine cannot dream of joining the EU. At the same time, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that attempts to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union play into the hands of Vladimir Putin's policy.

During his visit to Warsaw on October 1, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to discuss with Poland controversial issues of common history, in particular the Volyn tragedy of 1943-1944.

On October 2, the UINP announced that they plan to conduct search operations for the victims of the Volyn tragedy in 2025. The Institute also stated that they remain open to cooperation with Polish institutions in the field of finding, preserving, and caring for places of memory of Ukrainians in Poland and Poles in Ukraine, and also complained that the official inter-institutional mechanisms for solving problematic issues with the Polish side in issues of restoration and preservation of memory locations have not been active for a long time.

Drobovych believes that Ukrainian and Polish officials must finally take constructive action "on the problematic issues of exhumation and burials," and offered a "road map."

On October 4, the Minister of Defense of Poland confirmed his intention to block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the issue of exhumation and memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved.