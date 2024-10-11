AFU control about 40-50% of Toretsk - CMA

Half of Toretsk, Donetsk region, which currently has 1,150 residents, is controlled by the Ukrainian military, and the other half by enemy Russian troops.

"About 40-50 percent of the city is under the control of the AFU, the rest of the territory is captured by the enemy. We are making every effort to evacuate civilians. But this is not a situation where people can be centrally taken out by buses, and they have the opportunity to take valuables and leave for safe places. As of today, there are about 1,150 people who have remained, if they leave, then at most they have documents, and sometimes they don't," he added.

Chinchyk also reported that yesterday it was possible to evacuate seven people from the territory of the Toretsk district.

"The security component allows entering the city and evacuating the population only during certain periods of time when there is calm or there are favorable climatic conditions," he said.

Before the full-scale invasion, about 70,000 people lived in Toretsk.

Toretska urban territorial community reported on its Facebook that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on October 9, 207 residents were killed by enemy shelling, 609 people were injured.

Also remind, that the situation in Toretsk in the Donetsk region remains difficult. The occupation army of the Russian Federation burns down the city and storms it.

