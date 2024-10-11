Attack of Russian Federation on Odesa on October 9: number of dead increased to 9 people

On October 11, a man who was wounded as a result of a Russian missile attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region on October 9 died in the hospital.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper.

"The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the port infrastructure has increased to 9 people. A 48-year-old man died in the hospital this morning," the report said.

Kiper reminded that in two days, Russian terrorists killed 13 civilians in the Odesa region, most of them young people.

It will be recalled that on the evening of October 9, the Russian invaders once again attacked the Odesa district with ballistic missiles. The port infrastructure became the target of the enemy again.

The enemy hit a civilian container ship under the flag of Panama.