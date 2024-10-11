Air defense forces shot down 29 attack UAVs, another 31 were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 66 drones.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the night of October 11, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area - TOT of Crimea), a Kh-31P guided air missile (from the airspace over the Black Sea), the 66th strike UAV (launch area - Kursk, Russian Federation)", the message says.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

"As of 11:00 a.m., as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 29 enemy UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions.

31 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. Two attack UAVs were turned in the direction of Russia," the report said.

Four UAVs are in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat work continues, the Air Force said.

