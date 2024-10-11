At meeting with Pope, Zelenskyy presented him with painting about tragedy in Bucha - Italian mass media

During his visit to the Vatican on October 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis and presented him with a painting based on the war crimes of the Russian Federation during the occupation of Buchi.

This is reported by the Italian publication Ansa.it

It is noted that the meeting between Zelenskyy and the head of the Vatican lasted 35 minutes - from 09:45 to 10:20 in the library hall. Then there was a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

"The pope presented Zelenskyy with a bronze bas-relief depicting a blossoming flower with the inscription "Peace is a fragile flower." The Ukrainian president, for his part, presented the Pontiff with an oil painting "Massacre in Buch. Marichka's story," the publication writes.

It should be noted that this is the third meeting between Zelenskyy and the Pope.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian leader visited the Vatican in May 2023 and also met Francis in June 2024 at a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Italy.

