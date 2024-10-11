Most Poles support the expulsion of Ukrainian men of military age back to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Euractiv, this is evidenced by the results of the latest CBOS poll.

Two-thirds of respondents (67%) supported the return of men of military age to Ukraine. Only left-wing voters are mostly against such a decision. The majority of respondents who voted for other parties support this decision, and Confederation voters, who are associated with anti-Ukrainian sentiment, are the most in favor.

In addition, about one in two Poles (51%) is concerned that Russia could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, which is a lower figure compared to the beginning of a full-scale war, when as many as 77% expressed such fears.

At the same time, 46% of respondents want Ukraine to continue fighting, while 39% support peace even at the cost of territorial or political concessions from Ukraine.

When asked if they believe that Ukraine will have to give up part of its territory, 44% said yes, while 19% believe that Russians will leave the occupied territories in 2022 and 6% think that they will leave the territories occupied since 2014.

As a reminder, almost half of Germans believe that Ukraine should cede territory in order to achieve peace with Russia.

