Enemy deploys new troops to frontline positions and tries to break through Ukrainian defense in Chasiv Yar area - OTG "Luhansk". MAP

There is a certain lull in the Chasiv Yar area compared to the situation before. However, everything can change, as the enemy is deploying new troops in this area.

This was stated by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for OTG "Luhansk", during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.

She noted that the occupiers do not give up trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the Chasiv Yar area.

Despite the fact that the number of assaults has decreased there - according to the General Staff's reports, there are slightly fewer of them - the enemy is bringing new troops to the frontline. We think it is still the calm before the storm, and they will intensify their assault operations in this area," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, the most difficult situation in the sector is currently in the areas of Toretsk and New York.

"Unfortunately, the enemy has made some progress there and has entrenched itself in Toretsk on two neighboring streets to Tsentralna Street, which we discussed earlier," the spokeswoman added.

