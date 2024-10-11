Only RF gains from Polish-Ukrainian tensions - FT

Moscow gains from historical disputes between Poland and Ukraine, in particular over the Volyn tragedy.

This was written by historian and publicist Jaroslaw Kuisz in the FT, Censor.NET reports.

"Poland and Ukraine have come a long way in more than two years: from friendship to a series of misunderstandings. The reasons for the Polish-Ukrainian disputes are structural and will not disappear by themselves. Moreover, Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO may intensify them," the article says.

The publicist notes that recently, a sharp dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has arisen in Kyiv.

According to media reports, which have not been denied, Zelenskyy demanded, among other things, the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets. In turn, Sikorski demanded that the Volyn tragedy be resolved by exhuming the victims.

Read more: Poll: 67% of Poles support return of men of military age to Ukraine

In July, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland's deputy prime minister and defense minister, said that Ukraine could not be admitted to the EU until Warsaw and Kyiv resolved the Volyn tragedy.

Later, the situation escalated even further after Sikorski, during a closed-door discussion, allowed the possibility of placing Crimea under a UN mandate with the prospect of holding a referendum on the status of the territory in the distant future.

"The tension between Poland and Ukraine is surprising, especially given the results of last year's parliamentary elections in Poland," Kuisz adds.

He emphasizes that when peace comes, Ukraine will claim a greater role in the region.

Read more: Almost two hundred people from all over Europe applied to join Ukrainian Legion - Polish Defense Ministry

"We are witnessing geopolitical changes in Eastern Europe. Kyiv wants to join NATO and the EU and play an important role. For Ukrainian politicians, there are areas on the horizon where dependence on foreign aid may give way to competition. In this context, they feel that they have the right to be more uncompromising about the politics of historical memory.

Meanwhile, all too often politicians in both countries have recently engaged in a kind of competitive verbal bidding, apparently to fill an intellectual vacuum in front of their citizens. "Where two fight, the third benefits," says a popular saying. Moscow has not ceased to be a threat to the region. Unfortunately, the recent clashes prove that such geopolitical clichés, no matter how true, are quickly forgotten by some politicians," the publicist concludes.

The issue of exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

As reported, in September, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that without resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Ukraine cannot dream of joining the EU. At the same time, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that attempts to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union play into the hands of Vladimir Putin's policy.

During his visit to Warsaw on October 1, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to discuss with Poland controversial issues of common history, including the Volyn tragedy of 1943-1944.

On October 2, the UINR stated that they plan to conduct search operations for the victims of the Volyn tragedy in 2025. The Institute also stated that it remains open to cooperation with Polish institutions in the field of searching, preserving and caring for the places of memory of Ukrainians in Poland and Poles in Ukraine, and complained that official inter-institutional mechanisms for resolving problematic issues with the Polish side in the restoration and preservation of places of memory have not been in place for a long time.

Read more: 300 Ukrainians have expressed desire to join Ukrainian Legion in Poland, - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Drobovych believes that Ukrainian and Polish officials need to finally move to constructive action "in the problematic issues of exhumation and burials" and proposed a "road map".

On October 4, Poland's Defense Minister reiterated his intention to block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the issue of exhumation and commemoration of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved.