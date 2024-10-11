Private defense companies should have same rules as state-owned ones - NAUDI

The state budget can be replenished by opening the export of Ukrainian weapons.

This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the National Association of Defense Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI) Serhii Vysotskyi at a press conference "Development of the Ukrainian Defense Industry - Obstacles and Solutions," Censor.NET reports.

According to him, private defense companies should have the same rules as state-owned ones.

"Access to some financial resources for recovery, transparent access to those people in the ministries who develop solutions, consultation with us, etc." he explained.

According to Vysotskyi, the opening of Ukrainian arms exports will help fill the state budget.

"If we start exporting more, having satisfied all domestic needs, we will receive taxes and the budget will be replenished. There is no need to increase taxes, we can index pensions more, we can restrain the growth of the exchange rate, keep the hryvnia from devaluing further. And to buy more weapons for the Ukrainian army. Because all the weapons for the Ukrainian army are currently purchased with the taxes we collect domestically. We get more money, less taxes, more social security, more money to buy weapons for our army," he added.

