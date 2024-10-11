Ministry of Defense appealed to SSU to check supplier of low-quality food for AFU

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has asked the Security Service of Ukraine to check the possible falsification of documents by a supplier of products to the AFU. This decision was the result of a recent journalistic investigation that revealed the fact of supplying low-quality canned goods to the Armed Forces.

It is noted that the Department of Food Safety and Veterinary Medicine of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appealed to the SSU with an official statement about the possible falsification of accompanying documents by one of the suppliers of food to the AFU.

"This decision was the result of a recent journalistic investigation that revealed the supply of low-quality food to the AFU. In view of this, the Ministry of Defense initiated an audit of the activities of the said supplier," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense said that a preliminary check revealed that the documents "have signs of possible forgery."

"According to preliminary findings of the audit, in August 2024, this contractor supplied sterilized canned meat "Pork Stew" with accompanying documents that have signs of possible forgery to one of the military units in Sumy region. In particular, the package of documents included a copy of the test report, which was canceled back in February 2024," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense also states that it reaffirms its determination to fight corruption and falsification, which can jeopardize the safety of our military.

With this in mind, the Ministry is looking forward to a detailed investigation of the above situation.

The ministry also reminded that in 2025, the Ministry of Defense's procurement agency, the State Logistics Operator, plans to test a new model of food supply for the Armed Forces, which will start as a pilot project in several regions and Kyiv. The main goal of this initiative is to improve the quality of products and the efficiency of the supply process.

"The changes will affect the financial model of interaction with suppliers, the product model, and quality control. In particular, all products will pass through a distribution center, where DOT specialists will provide additional quality control," the statement said.

The day before, Lviv-based NGL.media published an investigation that one of the ministry's laboratories had actually allowed the supply of low-quality stew to the frontline by Trade Granit.

