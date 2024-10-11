Putin refuses to talk on phone with Scholz - Baerbock

Ukraine and Europe seek a just peace, but Putin rejects it.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin at a joint press conference with her Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have been working tirelessly since the beginning of this criminal war of Russia to bring peace to Ukraine and thus to our European continent. Ukraine is ready for a just peace," Baerbock said.

Read more: Zelenskyy in Paris: We do not consider ceasefire in exchange for Western guarantees

That is why, according to her, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Berlin again today for talks. Burbock also noted that Putin refuses to speak to Chancellor Scholz by phone.

"Putin rejects the peace we all want," the diplomat emphasized.

She added that it is the Russian leader who shows this to everyone every day by continuing to kill Ukrainians and destroy the country.

Putin's criminal war affects everyone, the German Foreign Minister said, and emphasized the importance of Ukraine not being left "defenseless and unarmed" in these difficult days. She called it extremely important to strengthen Ukraine's air defense "to protect the remaining one-third of energy facilities."

Read more: Ukraine in OSCE: AFU proved that we are not going to surrender. There should be no restrictions in supporting victims of armed aggression

"Ukraine depends on us to hold the front line. And we depend on Ukraine to hold the line for our own security," Burbank said, noting that Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is also a war against Europeans, which it is waging in a hybrid way. Europeans must defend themselves together to be able to live in peace.

Blanar, in turn, promised that his country would help Ukraine humanely, particularly in the energy sector. As for military aid, Slovakia has already given all it could, while exposing its own defense.