Ministry of Education supports draft law banning communication in Russian during school breaks - Lisovyi

The Ministry of Education and Science has supported a legislative initiative to ban the use of Russian during school breaks.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry, Oksen Lisovyi, during an hour of questions to the government in parliament, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding the draft law, the initiative of Ms. Natalia Pipa (People`s Deputy from the Voice party - ed.), the Ministry of Education supported the draft law with some comments," Lisovyi said.

The minister said that any decisions that protect the Ukrainian language should provide for the possibility of "equivalent, equal development of the languages of the national communities of the European Union." However, the official emphasized that this in no way applies to the language of the aggressor country.

"We understand that language is used as a weapon. We care about the languages of indigenous peoples, national communities and, above all, the development of the Ukrainian language," the head of the ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada would soon register a draft law that would prohibit communication in Russian during school breaks.

