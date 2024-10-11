Denmark wants to create investment fund to finance weapons production in Ukraine, - Defense Minister Paulsen

Denmark intends to create a fund to pool investments to expand the Ukrainian military industry and accelerate production.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen to Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, weapons production in Europe and the United States is "too slow". Poulsen expressed his belief that Ukraine could arm itself much faster if it produced more military equipment at home.

In addition, according to the minister, moving production to Ukraine would reduce the time it takes to deliver weapons from years to months.

He noted that Denmark is already working to direct funds directly to Ukrainian defense companies and now plans to raise additional capital.

"In recent years, we have taken many initiatives to increase the production of various military equipment. But in general, we have not yet reached the same speed in the production of military equipment as in Ukraine," said Poulsen.

The official said that by the end of the year, Denmark plans to create a fund that will combine public and private investment to expand and improve Ukrainian weapons production facilities.

Investors will receive an ownership stake in Ukrainian enterprises, access to technology, and the opportunity to create joint ventures.

The Minister also reminded that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received 18 Bohdana artillery systems, the production of which was financed by Denmark. It took two months to produce the systems.

