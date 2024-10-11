Zelenskyy after his meeting with Scholz: It is important that Germany’s aid does not decrease next year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called today's meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz one of the most important during the full-scale war.

The Head of State announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is our third meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this fall and, perhaps, one of the most important for the entire period of a full-scale war. We are now presenting to our key friends our strategy for bringing peace to Ukraine - a plan of absolutely clear and realistic steps that can push the whole situation towards real peace.

Restoring a just peace for Ukraine is a victory for us, and this is what we are working for. And we can do this in cooperation - all our partners. We count on Germany's support.



Thank you for helping Ukraine so much. Air defense, very significant defense, economic support, our political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula and working together with us for the sake of the effectiveness of peace summits. It is very important for us that next year's assistance does not decrease, that the amount of assistance is sufficient to protect people and lives," Zelenskyy said.