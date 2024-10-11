Ukraine to hand over list of journalists held in Russian captivity to Vatican - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will hand over to the Vatican a list of journalists currently held captive in Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"It is very difficult to carry out this work - to push for exchanges, and that is why we need special assistance, in particular the efforts of the Vatican. We agreed that Ukraine would hand over a list of journalists who are currently held captive in Russia. We discussed in detail the return of civilians and the return of deported children. And we hope for support," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that Kyiv is preparing a meeting in Canada this month on this particular point of the Peace Formula, on humanitarian issues. The President invited the Vatican to take part in it.

On October 11, Zelenskyy discussed with Pope Francis the return of Ukrainians captured in Russian captivity to Ukraine. The Head of State also recalled that on October 10, it became known that Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna had died in captivity in Russia.

