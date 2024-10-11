NACP Head Pavlushchyk on declaration of Khmelnytskyi MSEC Head Krupa: We could not see what was in nightstand

The cash found during a search of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and data on her assets abroad gave grounds for a second full check of her declaration.

This was announced by the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Viktor Pavlushchyk, in an interview with Glavkom, Censor.NET reports.

"We carried out a full check of her declaration (of the head of Khmelnytsky MSEC - ed.), which, by the way, was selected as having the highest risk rating on the date of selection. But the cash that was found on her person during a search by law enforcement officers, as well as information about her assets abroad, are essentially newly discovered circumstances. We could not check her cash beyond the information provided in the declaration. The NACP could not come and see what was in her nightstand," he said.

Pavlushchyk noted that the information obtained during the investigation gave the Agency grounds to conduct a second full inspection.

"The re-inspection of the declaration of the head of Khmelnytskyi MSEC will be conducted according to the general procedure. The full verification procedure provides for 120 days and can be extended for a period of no more than 60 days, i.e. up to 180 days in total. The average timeframe for conducting an inspection is 60 to 120 days. In this particular case, we are checking information that was not previously verified - newly discovered facts that became the basis for a second full inspection," he said.

Pavlushchyk added that it involves obtaining information from registers, databases, the public and private sector through inquiries, banks, as well as explanations from certain individuals, and analyzing this information.

The NACP Head reminded that the agency checks declarations using a risk-oriented approach.

"We are physically unable to check more than 1.8 million declarations that are available as of today. Therefore, the NACP specialists work with declarations selected based on a risk-based approach. Each declaration is assigned a risk rating based on logical and arithmetic control. The ones with the highest risk rating are transferred to an authorized person for a full check," he said.

Arrest of Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC

As a reminder, on October 5, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC. Tetiana Krupa has been the chief doctor of the regional MSEC since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional center of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, October 7, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.