Invaders hit forest belt in Kharkiv with GAB, no casualties

On the evening of Friday, October 11, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a GAB. There were no casualties.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A GAB hit in the forest belt of Shevchenkivskyi district. At the moment, there are no injuries or destruction," the mayor wrote.

