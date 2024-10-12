Trump has advantage over Harris on Russia’s war in Ukraine, WSJ poll shows

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has an advantage over US Vice President Kamala Harris on the issue of ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing the results of its own poll* conducted from 28 September to 8 October.

"Trump leads Harris among undecided voters, 50% to 39%, on the question of who would do a better job of handling Russia's war in Ukraine, and has a bigger advantage, 48% to 33%, on the question of who would be better suited to manage the war between Israel and Hamas," the WSJ writes.

The newspaper notes that this and other polls show that foreign policy is not a priority for voters right now, but the next president "will inherit two conflicts" that have no clear end in sight and in which the US has polarised the electorate.

The WSJ poll showed that respondents continue to consider the economy to be the most important factor in choosing a candidate, followed by immigration and border security.

The survey was conducted from 28 September to 8 October, with 2,100 voters answering each of the questions about Israel and Ukraine, with a margin of error of +/- 2.1%.

As a reminder, the election campaign of US Vice President and presidential candidate Harris and related political committees raised $1 billion. At the same time, Trump and the Republican Party raised $130 million in August, having received $295 million in cash at the end of that month, compared to $404 million for Harris and the Democrats.