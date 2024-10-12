Opposition channels fined in Georgia for refusing to air ruling party’s election ads featuring images of destroyed Ukrainian cities

On Friday, 11 October, the Tbilisi City Court fined the opposition TV channels Formula, Mtavari and TV Pirveli for refusing to air election advertisements for the Georgian Dream party featuring footage of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russia.

This was reported by Formula, according to Censor.NET.

The National Commission upheld the complaint of the ruling Georgian Dream party, finding the above-mentioned TV channels guilty of an administrative offence. The court imposed a fine of 5,000-5,500 GEL (approximately $1,800-2,000).

In addition, the court's decision stipulates that Formula, Mtavari and TV Pirveli will be obliged to air the scandalous Georgian Dream election video, regardless of whether it is appealed in the court of appeal.

Earlier it was reported that three opposition TV channels in Georgia said they faced heavy fines for refusing to broadcast the scandalous election campaign of the ruling Georgian Dream party. The footage in question was of Ukrainian cities that had been destroyed by Russian shelling.

Georgian opposition TV channels stressed that they viewed the ruling party's advert as "Russian propaganda and mockery of the Ukrainian people".

What was the background?

As a reminder, Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party used images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops for its election campaign.

A series of posters and a video showing images of the bombing with fountains and new buses in Georgian cities were presented today. Thus, voters are invited to "choose peace" and say "no to war".

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili strongly condemned the campaign.