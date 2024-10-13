In 3-4 months we will be in world war - Trump

The third world war could start in three or four months.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said this during a rally in California, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"That tells you ... we have a problem. I'm really worried about the next three months, right. I'm worried about the next 3.5, four months. We're going to be in a world war because of this, because of the people that we have." he said.

In addition, the politician once again said that if he wins the presidential elections, he will be able to settle the war in Ukraine and "stop the chaos in the Middle East."

