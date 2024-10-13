Poland to open missile defense base that can also shoot down Russian missiles - Sikorski

In the coming weeks, a US missile defence base will be opened in Redzikow in Poland, which can also "shoot down Russian missiles flying to Poland".

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this on Rebeliant radio.

"In the coming weeks, we will open a missile defence base in Redzik near the city of Putsk. This is the base we agreed on with the United States," Sikorski said.

In addition, the Polish foreign minister said that he had agreed "so that the missiles could also shoot down Russian missiles flying at Poland, not just Iranian missiles heading for the United States."

"Our opponents accused us of destroying the base project, but it already exists and will soon be officially opened," Sikorski added.

