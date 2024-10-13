Criminal proceedings initiated over alleged shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk region - Kostin

The Office of the Prosecutor General has opened a criminal investigation into the alleged shooting of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin.

"The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. An investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder. We are doing everything to identify and punish all those responsible for the crimes committed by the aggressor country against Ukraine and Ukrainians," he wrote.

Read more: Sybiha regarding execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by occupiers: international community must take immediate measures

Earlier, DeepState reported that on 10 October, Russian troops shot a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region. It is reported that the drone operators and allied personnel were shot in the area of Zeleny Shlyakh settlement.

In turn, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to take immediate action over the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers