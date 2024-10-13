Russia holds large-scale strategic naval exercises for first time in two years - British intelligence

The large-scale strategic exercises of the Russian Navy Ocean-24, which took place from 10 to 16 September, were held for the first time in the last two years.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the UK Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the exercises were held after a two-year break.

Russia was supposed to hold annual exercises involving all of its armed forces until 2022, but the last two years have almost certainly been cancelled due to the war in Ukraine.

Most likely, the Ocean-24 exercises were an attempt to demonstrate potential and capability despite the war.

According to Russian media reports, more than 400 ships, 120 aircraft, 7,000 vehicles and 90,000 military personnel were to be involved in the exercise, with operations taking place in the Barents, Baltic, Mediterranean and Caspian Seas, as well as the Pacific and Arctic Oceans.

According to British intelligence, exercises have indeed taken place in these areas, but Russia has almost certainly exaggerated these figures, as only about 300 ships are currently available to participate.

"No Ocean-24 exercises have taken place in the Black Sea, probably due to attacks by Ukraine in the first six months of 2024," the British intelligence service said.