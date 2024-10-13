Borrell calls on the EU to invest more in defense technologies amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the countries of the bloc should invest more in the development of defence technologies.

The EU's chief diplomat wrote about this in his blog on the website of the European External Action Service, Yevropeiska Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that "Russia's imperialist war against Ukraine has proved the need for priority development of the European defence industry and relevant applied technologies."

According to Borrell, the EU and its member states currently spend €14.4 billion annually on military research and development. For comparison, the United States spends almost ten times more on such programmes - 130 billion euros.

The diplomat noted that European investments are fragmented and distributed among member states.

"Each member state sets its own priorities and carries out rather separate types of work," Borrell said.

He noted that only 18% of defence equipment in Europe is ordered jointly, in cooperation, while the rest is ordered on a national basis in each member state.

According to Borrell, the consequence is that the European defence industry is "too small, too fragmented and lacking in innovation".

"We need to give EU defence companies access to European innovation funds and encourage cooperation with research institutes and universities. We must also strengthen cooperation between European defence companies themselves, not only in research and development, but also in the next stages of the process, starting with joint production," the EU's top diplomat said.

The EU High Representative also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between defence production and the private sector.

In addition, he noted that "the European defence industry has a huge potential". Now, according to Borrell, "our task is to unlock it".

"While we have made progress with initiatives such as the European Defence Fund and the EU Defence Innovation Centre, we need to be bolder. In a world full of war and unrest, we need to think big again," the diplomat said.

The EU High Representative's statement also referred to the need to invest heavily in key technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, and space capabilities.