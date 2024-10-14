Russians shot Ukrainian prisoners during massive assault on Liubymivka - Novoivanivka line in Kursk region - military Melnyk

Ruscists shot Ukrainian prisoners of war during a massive assault on the Liubymivka - Novoivanivka line on October 10.

This was written by the company commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade Mykola Melnyk, Censor.NET reports.

"A few days ago, I published a post about the Russian breakthrough in the Kursk direction, which angered some staff members. However, unfortunately, the information was confirmed, a UAV unit of one of the Brigades still had to enter the battle and predictably lost it," he said.

He added that "the Russians shot 9 of our guys. The incident took place on October 10, when the enemy launched a massive assault on the Liubymivka - Novoivanivka line and managed to build on its success."

Read more: Defense Forces destroyed 8460 Russian invaders and 1662 units of enemy equipment and weapons over week, - Pavliuk. INFOGRAPHICS

Melnyk also recalled that, according to media reports, the drone operators were hostages to the situation, because as of noon on 10.10.2024, there were enemy forces on both sides of the landing, and the exit from the landing zone led directly to an open field.

As Censor.NET wrote earlier, Russian troops shot a group of captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

Read more: Criminal proceedings initiated over alleged shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk region - Kostin