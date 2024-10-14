Zelenskyy on "Victory Plan": there are additional issues to be agreed with partners

Next week, Ukraine will continue to familiarize its international partners with the "Victory Plan".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Now we are preparing for new negotiations that will take place this week. We will continue to present our strategy of forcing Russia to peace to our European partners," the head of state said.

He noted that the partners who have already been presented with the Victory Plan continue to work on the details. According to Zelenskyy, "joint steps are needed, and these should be strong steps."

The President also stated the need to agree with partners on certain additional issues regarding the "Victory Plan".

Watch more: Victory Plan should lead to second Peace Summit for fair end of war - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"There are certain additional issues that we need to agree with our partners. But our partners have all the necessary potential, and it is absolutely realistic to strengthen the position of our state, to strengthen the position of Ukraine exactly as it is necessary for a fair peace. And right now, we need to act to prevent Russia and its allies from adapting to our capabilities," the Head of State said.

The Ukrainian leader added that true peace can only be achieved through strength, and the whole next week will be devoted to working with international partners.

"The teams will work. We will work with leaders as well. We hope that decision-making will not be delayed," Zelenskyy added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on cooperation between Russia and DPRK: This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people to Russian army. VIDEO