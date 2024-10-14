There were 161 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Enemy attacked most actively in Kurakhove sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 39 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kurakhove sector, and 25 enemy attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, the enemy launched 53 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities yesterday, dropping 92 KABs. In addition, it made over 3,700 shellings, 90 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the vicinity of populated areas, including Sosnivka, Myshutyne, Hlukhiv, Obody, Bila Bereza, Prudianka, Hoptivka, Mali Prokhody, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Novoosynove, Hrekivka, Horokhuvatka, Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk, Oleksandropil, Rodynske and Makarivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continued near Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, 19 firefights took place near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, according to the updated information, the enemy attacked 19 times near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Terny and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers attacked four times near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy assaults in the vicinity of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin and Selydove.

In the Kurakhivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks near Zhelanne Druhe, Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Zolota Nyva.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to push our units near Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka three times.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defenses eight times.

The situation in the Huliaipole sector remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Enemy aircraft carried out 21 strikes on the Kursk region, dropping 31 guided aerial bombs.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as hit a command post and another important enemy object.

In total, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1260 people over the past day. Our troops also neutralized four tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 17 operational and tactical UAVs, 38 vehicles and two units of special equipment.

