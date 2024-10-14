Men aged 16-25 who will apply for passport will be automatically included in "Oberig" register - Donetsk TCR and SS

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that allows for automatic verification and updating of data on conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. Boys between the ages of 17 and 25 will be able to register as conscripts without the need to undergo a medical examination.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional TCR and SS.

It is noted that young people aged 17 to 25 will be able to register as conscripts without the need to visit territorial recruitment centers and undergo a medical commission.

The information will be automatically collected from other state registers, which will save time for both the employees of the TCRs and the recruits themselves.

What are the changes?

"Updated data on all men aged 16 to 60 will be obtained from the registers of the State Migration Service, the Ministry of Justice and the Administration of the State Border Guard Service. This will help avoid cases when summonses are sent to deceased persons or those in custody. The innovation will also correct errors in personal data," the military commissariat explained.

The TCR noted that men aged 16 to 25 who apply for a passport will automatically be included in the "Oberig" register without the need to undergo a military medical commission. This will also apply to those who live abroad.

The relevance of electronic military documents for men aged 18-60 who are abroad will be checked through interaction with the State Migration Service.

"This will ensure the accuracy of the data and reduce the influence of the human factor on the verification process. In addition, men under 25 will be registered for military service without undergoing a military medical commission, including those who are abroad," the press service of the Donetsk TCR added.

