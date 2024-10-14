"Servant of People" Fedienko on TCR raids: Commanders are asking for replenishment

The raids by the TCR employees are related to the fact that commanders are applying for replenishment of personnel.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP of the "Servant of the People" party Oleksandr Fedienko, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"Both the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, and the military in general, should tell civilian citizens of Ukraine who are liable for military service more, inform them about what is happening in the war, what the situation is, and so on. Who decided to remind us? We have a problem with the fact that we may not have anyone to replenish our military units. The guys have been at war for three years, they also want to go to an "Okean Elzy" concert, go to restaurants," he said.

According to the MP, military commanders are addressing them and saying that they need replenishment.

Read more: Conscripts will have three days to pick up summons from TCRSS at post office. Otherwise, fine awaits - decision of Cabinet of Ministers

"And the replenishment is not coming. That's why the recruitment and social support centers, as I understand it, reminded us that it is mandatory for every citizen of Ukraine who is liable for military service to register for military service, because it is no longer a right, but an obligation... Mobilization did not stop, it is continuing. Whether it has or has not failed is information with limited access, and everyone has the right to say what they want. I can only state that our combat units, which are now fulfilling their duty to protect the homeland, need to be manned," Fedienko explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy was outraged by large number of people who were exempted from mobilization. Procedure has been temporarily suspended - media

At the same time, the parliamentarian said, not all of those mobilized end up on the front line, about 10% of them. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have a shortage of rear-guard personnel for positions such as electricians or drivers.

"If a person is subject to mobilization due to age, the military medical commission determines his fitness, and he may be limitedly fit to perform some combat missions. But at the same time, we do not have enough drivers, electricians, we do not have enough financiers - those people who work with money in the brigades. We cannot say that everyone who is mobilized is sent to the front line, to the trenches. In my opinion, up to 10-15% of the military personnel are performing their combat duty with arms in hand," he added.

Read more: Men aged 16-25 who will apply for passport will be automatically included in "Oberig" register - Donetsk TCR and SS

As a reminder, on October 11, the TCR and the police raided the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, where the concert in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band "Okean Elzy" was taking place. The media reported that male visitors' documents were checked, and some were detained.

Raids also took place in other cities of Ukraine.