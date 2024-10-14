Occupier control eastern and southeastern districts of Toretsk - OTG "Luhansk"

The Russian army is storming Toretsk with small infantry groups under the cover of artillery, mortars, and FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne TV, this was reported by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk regional military unit.

"The situation in Toretsk is really difficult. It is dynamic and changing all the time. The fight is literally for every entrance, every street. We can see that the eastern and southeastern districts of the city are currently occupied by the enemy, but other parts of the city are actively fighting for. We are holding back the enemy there," noted Bobovnikova.

She added that the weather also affects the conduct of battles - in particular, the Russian army is more likely to attack and use FPV drones during daylight hours. At the same time, rain, wind, and fog interfere with the work of the military and the use of drones.

"The tactic of using small infantry groups has proven to be effective. The Russians have a lot of manpower, no one counts it, the Russian army command is generally indifferent, so they can throw it endlessly. Their lives are worthless, their equipment is a little more expensive," Bobovnikova said.

Russian troops are not using equipment in this area yet, the spokeswoman clarified.

She added that fortifications have been set up near Toretsk in case the Defence Forces withdraw from the city.

Earlier, the military reported that the Russians were literally burning down Toretsk and advancing through the streets, and the situation was difficult.