Russian troops will be able to attack NATO by end of this decade at latest, - German intelligence chief Kahl

The head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, sees a direct military threat from Russia and believes that Russian troops will be able to attack NATO by the end of this decade at the latest.

This is reported by n-tv, Censor.net reports.

"Russian troops will be able to launch an attack on NATO no later than the end of this decade," Kahl said at a hearing at the Bundestag Parliamentary Control Committee.

According to him, the Kremlin sees Germany as an enemy. In addition, Kahl added that Germany is the second largest country supporting Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

"We are in direct confrontation with Russia," he said.

It is also noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is concerned not only with Ukraine, but "in fact with the creation of a new world order". Russian special services are increasingly active by all possible means and "without any doubt".

"A further deterioration of the situation is unlikely," warned Kahl. Therefore, politicians must give German security services the means and authority to prevent these dangers.