Hungary will not block loan to Ukraine - German government

Ukraine will receive a $50 billion loan despite Hungary's position.

This was stated by Deputy Federal Government Spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We do not see a problem, on the contrary, we assume that Ukraine will receive assistance as provided for," he said.

The deputy spokesman recalled that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy of this.

At the same time, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer ironically noted that one should not "underestimate the creativity of European institutions".

"With or without Hungarian support, we continue to work hard to agree on this loan mechanism before the end of this year... we are determined to get the money out," the diplomat said.

Fischer stressed that Ukraine will need the money next year.

Earlier, Politico reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to disrupt the provision of a $50bn loan to Ukraine, which would be a political gift to Donald Trump.