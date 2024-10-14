Sybiha called on EU to increase support for Ukraine’s energy resilience ahead of winter: We must show collective European strength

At the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on his European counterparts to strengthen support for Ukraine's energy stability ahead of winter.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Foreign Ministry after Sybiha's online participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the invitation of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

As noted, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister informed his European colleagues about the situation on the battlefield and the priority military needs of Ukrainian defenders. He also spoke about Russia's constant shelling of Ukrainian cities and communities, critical civilian infrastructure and energy, and recent attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure.

"Recently, we have witnessed Russia's attacks on our ports and civilian vessels. By such actions, the Russians are trying not only to weaken Ukraine's economy, especially on the eve of winter, but also to undermine global food security," the Minister said and called for a joint decisive response to such actions by Russia and for the guarantee of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

Sybiha stressed the need to accelerate EU assistance to strengthen Ukraine's air defence and energy resilience ahead of winter, including additional air defence equipment and air shields, additional energy equipment, and investments in generation sources.

He also thanked the EU for its efforts to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy system and address immediate energy needs.

The Minister also thanked his European colleagues for supporting the European Commission's proposals to use €35 billion of macro-financial assistance and to create a credit mechanism to recover up to €45 billion from frozen Russian assets. He expressed hope that all necessary decisions would be finalised in the coming weeks.

In addition, Sybiha reiterated his call for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range capabilities against legitimate military targets in Russia, as well as his call for a decision to use the air defence capabilities of Ukraine's neighbours to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian skies.

"Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Every time the Russians are confronted with force, they retreat, Putin retreats. When they sense weakness, they advance. We must show our collective European strength if we want to push the Russian threat away from Europe," he said.

The Minister also denied the information spread by a number of foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make unacceptable territorial concessions to the aggressor. He also informed his European colleagues about further work on promoting the Peace Formula on the way to the Second Peace Summit, and spoke in detail about how the Victory Plan presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will become a tool for the practical implementation of the Peace Formula to achieve a common goal for Ukraine and the EU: a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.