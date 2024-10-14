DOT proposes to turn drone procurement into "electronic supermarket" where brigades will be buyers

The State Logistics Operator has proposed a concept of how to restructure the processes in the procurement system for drones and other similar products. The procurement is to be integrated into the DOT's IT system called DOT-Chain.

This was stated by the head of the DOT Arsen Zhumadilov in an interview with hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

DOT-Chain, an IT system for managing the logistics needs of the AFU, was presented only in September. Its main task is to make the process of supplying the military easier and faster.

Currently, only food is included in the DOT-Chain system.

"However, there is already a request and even a political decision to introduce procurement and supply management of drones, other UAV systems, electronic warfare and ground robotic systems into the DOT-Chain," Zhumadilov said.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has previously said that DOT-Chain has digitized paper documents to optimize the work of the military, simplified the process of paying for goods, optimized data exchange, and set up interaction between the parties involved in the supply of the Armed Forces.

We propose to look at brigades as owners of their own budgets. We want them to manage them based on what kind of drones they need. All these drones will be entered into an electronic system with certain price tags, so it will be like a supermarket, and the brigade will be like customers ordering a particular product," explained the head of the DOT.

This also means changes for manufacturers, as their supplies will depend on whether there are applications from brigades.

In addition, he said, this should encourage them to compete not only with the price but also with the level of their service, technical support, etc.

"If all the requests from the Armed Forces are fulfilled and there is either an excess volume or they have additional capacity to produce their products, these additional volumes can be exported. This should happen by decision of either the Defense Ministry or some collegial body," Zhumadilov added.