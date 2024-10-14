Embassy of Ukraine in Austria received report of possible bomb threat

Today, 14 October, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Austria received a report of a possible bomb threat.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Austria, Censor.NET reports.

"On 14 October, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Austria received a report of a possible bomb threat.

In order to ensure the safety of visitors, it was decided to temporarily suspend consular services, inspect the premises and assess potential threats together with the Austrian police. The safety of our citizens is always an absolute priority," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that today, 14 October 2024, anonymous reports of bomb threats of buildings are being received in many regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine offered Austria assistance in overcoming flood consequences, - Chancellor Negammer