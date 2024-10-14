End of war in Ukraine will "reset" Georgia’s relations with EU and US, - PM Kobakhidze

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze believes that the end of the war in Ukraine will "reset" Georgia's relations with the EU and the US

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to SOVA.

"One thing is important for us: as soon as the war in Ukraine ends - and we think it will happen next year - relations with both the EU and the US will be reset. Accordingly, no one will remember such unfair resolutions. Georgia-EU and Georgia-US relations must be restarted. I think that as soon as the war in Ukraine is over, we will immediately see the steps taken by the EU and the US," said the Georgian Prime Minister.

As for the possible imposition of sanctions, Kobakhidze said, "this is not a relevant issue".

"As soon as the war in Ukraine is over, we will end up with a completely different situation. Therefore, I would not pay attention to such temporary events as the European Parliament's resolution. Our main and strategic task is to restart relations, and this will definitely happen next year," Kobakhidze added.