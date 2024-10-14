Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: Russia has been trying to breach Ukrainian defense in Kursk region for 5 days

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"There was a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the operational situation. Active actions are taking place along the entire length of the frontline, but the fighting is particularly fierce in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. Russians have been trying to breach our defense in the Kursk region for five days. The guys are holding on and counterattacking," the statement said.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, "there was a deep analysis" by the DIU and the FIS on who exactly is helping Russia wage war against Ukraine and what steps need to be taken to weaken these criminal alliances.

"There was a report of the Ministry of Defense on contracting for the current and next periods, including the use of partner assistance, on investments of our key partners in the Ukrainian defense industry," the President summarized.

Read more: Level of trust in Zelenskyy has dropped to 59%, 37% do not trust him - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS