Poland begins construction of Shield East fortification system on border with Russia and Belarus

Poland has announced the launch of the Shield East project, a system of fortifications, fortification barriers, forward bases and logistics hubs on the border with Russia and Belarus.

This was announced during a visit to the Ożysz military training ground in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship, near the border with Russia, by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Shield East project is starting," Tusk announced. He added that it is a joint initiative of Poland and the Baltic states.

The Polish prime minister expressed satisfaction that the United States, the United Kingdom, and Finland would cooperate with the Poles and the Baltic states in creating Shield East. He noted that everything that would be created under this project would be designed to deter the enemy so that there would be no war.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that at least PLN 10 billion (over USD 2.5 billion) would be allocated to build defence infrastructure along the border with Russia and Belarus in 2024-2028. "This is much more than the Baltic States or any other country in our region are investing," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He stressed that the purpose of the "shield" is, in particular, "to impede the movement of enemy troops while facilitating the movement of Polish troops".

The Minister said that Shield East would consist of, among other things, infrastructure, fortifications, a drone and anti-drone system, and a surveillance system at all levels.

"According to the plan, the construction of fortification elements was supposed to begin in 2025, but it will be possible to do so as early as 2024," Kosiniak-Kamysh said. According to him, in the first months, fortifications and weapons depots will be set up on certain sections of Poland's eastern border.

As a reminder, in 2022, Poland built a 5.5-metre-high, 186-km-long fence on its border with Belarus and installed a modern electronic monitoring system.