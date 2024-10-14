Brazil must arrest Putin if he comes to G20 summit - Kostin

Ukraine has information that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Brazil in November. Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin is calling on the Brazilian authorities to arrest the Russian leader if he arrives.

Kostin said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

The Prosecutor General said that the international community must unite to bring Putin to justice for his crimes.

"Following reports that Putin may attend the G20 summit in Brazil, I would like to reiterate that the Brazilian authorities, as a state party to the Rome Statute, have an obligation to arrest him if he dares to come... I sincerely hope that Brazil will arrest him, reaffirming its status as a democratic and rule-of-law state," Kostin said.

If the Brazilian authorities do not want to execute the arrest warrant, Kostin said, a precedent could be set in which leaders accused of crimes can travel with impunity.

Reuters quotes two unnamed Brazilian officials as saying that Brazil has sent Putin a standard invitation to the G20 summit to be held on 18-19 November in Rio de Janeiro. However, there is currently no information that he will attend the summit.

In early September, Putin arrived on an official visit to Mongolia, where they refused to arrest him, despite the fact that the country is a member of the International Criminal Court and ratified the Rome Statute in 2003.

Subsequently, Mongolia explained that it had failed to comply with the International Criminal Court' s arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin because it was dependent on Russian energy imports.

The European Union regretted that the Mongolian authorities had ignored the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin.