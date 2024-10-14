More than 60 Ukrainian diplomatic missions received anonymous bomb threats. Sybiha instructed to strengthen security measures - Foreign Ministry

On Monday, 14 October, more than 60 foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine received anonymous bomb threats. Their number continues to grow.

Structural units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also received anonymous letters about bomb threats.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha instructed to strengthen security measures at Ukrainian diplomatic missions.

"Diplomats are in close contact with law enforcement and authorities of the host countries to conduct security checks where necessary," the ministry said.

It is noted that in some cases, diplomatic missions had to suspend consular services for a short time, which was resumed immediately after the checks were completed.

At the same time, the Ministry stressed that this massive wave did not affect the activities of Ukraine's diplomatic system and foreign diplomatic missions in any way.

"The work continues as usual, and all tasks are being carried out in full," the Foreign Ministry assured.

As a reminder, on Monday, 14 October, several regions of Ukraine received anonymous reports of "mining" of buildings.