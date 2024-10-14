"Peace plans" that do not meet Ukraine’s demands are just calls for surrender - Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

"Peace plans" that do not meet Ukraine's requirements are calls for surrender and will never ensure a just peace.

This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Nordic and Baltic countries are the biggest supporters of Ukraine's victory. Together we have already provided 15 billion euros of assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. We are aware that Ukraine's defeat will pose a threat to the existence of all of us," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said.

According to Landsbergis, "if we do not agree that our goal is a complete and unconditional victory for Ukraine, we will push Ukraine not to peace, but to surrender".

As the Lithuanian Foreign Minister stressed, the so-called "peace plans" that do not meet Ukraine's demands are simply calls for surrender and will never lead to a just and lasting peace.

As a reminder, on 14 October, the EU Foreign Affairs Council is meeting in Luxembourg to discuss the continuation of assistance to Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.