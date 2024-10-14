Military tax and revenues from domestic government loan bonds should be transferred to trust fund to finance AFU - Poroshenko

The government has rejected a proposal to create a special trust fund for the needs of the Defense Forces.

This was stated by Petro Poroshenko during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the "ES" faction.

The "ES" faction insisted on the creation of such a fund so that all funds from the military tax and military government bonds would be spent exclusively on the needs of the Armed Forces.

"Why was it necessary to register the inadmissibility rulings? To give the authorities time to realize what a shameful crime they are committing. To hear the position of the people, to hear the position of business associations, investors, taxpayers, and individual entrepreneurs. And this is the only case in my memory when none of them supported this shameful draft law, voted by the mono-majority and the Opposition Platform - an alliance that no one is surprised by. You are hiding from your own people. Why is there no broadcast so that the people can hear what the parliament is guided by when adopting this draft law that robs the people and robs business? Why doesn't the Verkhovna Rada sequester the budget with the elimination of corruption articles?" Poroshenko said.

"The people have only one question - when will you suffice? In these conditions, we need to save the economy while there is still something to save," the ES leader stated.

"They are deliberately blocking the creation of a special fund for the military tax and military government bonds, so that the military tax is used exclusively for the purposes of state defense. They want to continue to divvy up, even despite the conclusions of the pro-government Accounting Chamber, which clearly states that corruption must be stopped. Therefore, please do not let this law come into force," Poroshenko urged.

As you know, Poroshenko and the ES deputies proposed other sources to fill the state budget. He emphasized that all untargeted expenditures should be cut, and that military tax funds should be used exclusively for the army.