ENG
Air Defense of Ground Forces destroyed 164 occupiers’ air targets in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 164 occupiers' air targets during the week.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ground Forces.

Thus, over the past week, the Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 164 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles, namely:

  • UAV Shahed-131/136 - 92 units;
  • UAV Orlan 10/30 - 14 units;
  • Zala UAV - 27 units;
  • UAV Supercam - 15 units;
  • UAV "Lancet" - 11 units;
  • UAV "Pryvit-82" - 2 units;
  • UAV "Molniya" - 2 units;
  • Unidentified - 1 unit.

Сухопутні війська знищили 164 БпЛА росіян за тиждень

