EU mission to train Ukrainian military to be extended for two years - Borrell

The mandate of the EU mission EUMAM, created to help train Ukrainian soldiers, will be extended for two years.

This was stated by the chief diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, following a meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union member states, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that, among other things, the ministers discussed the extension of the EU training mission (EUMAM), which provides training for the Ukrainian military.

According to Borrell, the AFU is currently "under great pressure along the entire front line," which has become greater than before the beginning of summer.

See more: Macron talks to Ukrainian military trained in France and shows footage of Ukrainian brigade training. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"We need to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with more capabilities and increase our training mission. We will extend the mandate of EUMAM for the next two years," the diplomat said.

Borrell added that he hopes for a consensus on this decision in the EU Council.

The EUMAM mission was established in October 2022 to help train Ukrainian military personnel. Within the framework of EUMAM, exercises are held mainly in Poland and Germany.

Read more: NATO to hold nuclear deterrence exercise amid Putin’s threats