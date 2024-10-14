Despite power shortage in some hours, no power outages are planned for Tuesday - Ukrenergo

No stabilization power outages are expected on Tuesday, October 15.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian power system operator NPC Ukrenergo.

The company has traditionally urged consumers to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that the level of electricity consumption in Ukraine at the beginning of the week was in line with seasonal indicators. Thus, on October 14, its level as of 09:30 a.m. was the same as at this time on the previous business day, Friday, October 11.

At the same time, during peak consumption hours, the power system remains in a capacity deficit.

Earlier, acting CEO of NPC Ukrenergo Oleksii Brekht said that it would be possible to get through the winter without electricity restrictions or with minimal restrictions on daily consumption peaks, provided there are no new damages to the power system, at temperatures of zero degrees Celsius and above, and at temperatures of minus 10-15 degrees Celsius for three days, restrictions will be greater.

As reported, in winter, power outages may last 12 hours a day, said Serhii Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno energy company. According to him, this is a basic forecast, and the situation may improve or worsen.

For his part, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko called the reports that Ukraine could face blackouts lasting 18-20 hours in winter "fake news". Halushchenko said that Ukraine will go through the winter in a "normal mode" of power supply, provided there are no new Russian strikes on the energy sector.