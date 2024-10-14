Russia has caused environmental damage to Ukraine worth at least UAH 2.6 trillion - Head of Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Hrynchuk

The aggressor country Russia has caused environmental damage to Ukraine worth at least UAH 2.6 trillion. More than 6,000 environmental crimes have been recorded.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Environment Svitlana Hrynchuk in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

The minister noted that the environmental damage is one of the largest in monetary terms.

"More than 6 thousand different cases have already been recorded. According to estimates, this is about UAH 2.6-2.7 trillion. The damage to the environment is one of the largest in monetary terms, as it means a huge amount of damaged and destroyed agricultural land, forest lands of nature protection and industrial status, and contaminated basins of our waterways. Huge areas are mined and contaminated with explosives," the head of the ministry said.

Hrynchuk noted that due to Russian shelling, fires occur daily, covering hundreds of hectares of forest. Emergency workers cannot use all possible means to extinguish these fires because of mining.

According to her, as of mid-October, more than half a million hectares of forests were mined.

"Since the beginning of the year, fires have damaged more than 23 thousand hectares of forests. This figure is increasing every day," said Hrynchuk.

She added that currently, 20% of Ukraine's protected areas are under occupation or in the war zone.

According to the ministry's estimates, the estimated damage to Ukraine's nature reserve fund is almost UAH 650 billion.

