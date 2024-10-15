Russians are not preparing for winter and are trying to make most of dry weather - Defense Forces

The Russians are trying to make the most of the weather before the cold weather sets in.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the "Luhansk" operational and tactical group Anastasiia Bobovnikova, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"According to our intelligence, the enemy is not preparing for the winter period. They are trying to make the most of the dry weather that is now in Donetsk region," she said.

Bobovnikova also added that the occupiers are making the most of artillery, FPV drones and other available means of destruction right now, hoping to "achieve some goals before the frost."

At the same time, the Defense Forces are preparing for the winter period, so it will be much harder for the Russians to storm Ukrainian positions.

See more: Russian troops advance in Toretsk, near Nevske and Zolota Nyva - DeepState. MAP